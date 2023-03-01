WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas sub-state semifinal round of high school playoff basketball is here, and there were some great games on deck on Wednesday night.
Here are the scores of the games KSN covered. Click the player above to watch the highlights.
Girl’s games covered and scores:
Free State 9
vs. Derby 80
Wichita Heights 34
vs. Wichita East 39
Liberal 46
vs. Junction City 16
Wichita Southeast 38
vs. Dodge City 32
Lawrence 65
vs. Wichita North 39
Wichita South
vs. Wichita Northwest
Topeka 68
vs. Garden City 44
Topeka-Washburn Rural 43
vs. Manhattan 30
Wamego 73
vs. Iola 17
Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 57
vs. Ottawa 17
Fort Scott 48
vs. Coffeyville-Field Kinley 29
Topeka-Hayden 55
vs. Atchison 35
Independence 37
vs. Eudora 29
Baldwin 38
vs. Altamony-Labette County 46
Louisburg 51
vs. Chanute 39
Parsons 63
vs. Holton 54