WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas sub-state semifinal round of high school playoff basketball is here, and there were some great games on deck on Wednesday night.

Here are the scores of the games KSN covered. Click the player above to watch the highlights.

Girl’s games covered and scores:

Free State 9

vs. Derby 80

Wichita Heights 34

vs. Wichita East 39

Liberal 46

vs. Junction City 16

Wichita Southeast 38

vs. Dodge City 32

Lawrence 65

vs. Wichita North 39

Wichita South

vs. Wichita Northwest

Topeka 68

vs. Garden City 44

Topeka-Washburn Rural 43

vs. Manhattan 30

Wamego 73

vs. Iola 17

Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 57

vs. Ottawa 17

Fort Scott 48

vs. Coffeyville-Field Kinley 29

Topeka-Hayden 55

vs. Atchison 35

Independence 37

vs. Eudora 29

Baldwin 38

vs. Altamony-Labette County 46

Louisburg 51

vs. Chanute 39

Parsons 63

vs. Holton 54