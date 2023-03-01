WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas sub-state semifinal round of high school playoff basketball is here, and there were some great games on deck on Wednesday night.

Here are the scores of the games KSN covered. Click the player above to watch the highlights.

Girl’s games covered and scores:

Free State 9
vs. Derby 80

Wichita Heights 34
vs. Wichita East 39

Liberal 46
vs. Junction City 16

Wichita Southeast 38
vs. Dodge City 32

Lawrence 65
vs. Wichita North 39

Wichita South
vs. Wichita Northwest

Topeka 68
vs. Garden City 44

Topeka-Washburn Rural 43
vs. Manhattan 30

Wamego 73
vs. Iola 17

Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 57
vs. Ottawa 17

Fort Scott 48
vs. Coffeyville-Field Kinley 29

Topeka-Hayden 55
vs. Atchison 35

Independence 37
vs. Eudora 29

Baldwin 38
vs. Altamony-Labette County 46

Louisburg 51
vs. Chanute 39

Parsons 63
vs. Holton 54