Kansas Wesleyan football dominant in season opener, led by strong senior presence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – No. 24 Kansas Wesleyan football opened its 2021 season in dominant fashion with a 65-7 victory over Friends University.

“We’ve been taking it day by day, trying to go 1-0 everyday,” said Coyotes head coach Myles Hendrickson. “We felt like if we stacked up enough good 1-0 days, we would have the opportunity to be successful this fall.”

Last season, Kansas Wesleyan missed out on its first KCAC Championship since 2017; however, with a dominant senior class, Hendrickson is confident in this year’s squad making it back there with an opportunity to compete.

“All four of our captains came back this year which is unique,” said Hendrickson. “Usually they’re seniors and they’re done with their career when they’re picked as captains, but with everyone having their year back because of COVID, those seniors came back.”