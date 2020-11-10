Kapaun athletic director and basketball coach on leave of absence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Catholic Diocese of Wichita Schools and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School announced that athletic director and boys basketball coach John Cherne III is on a temporary leave of absence.
The school said that all scheduled athletic activities will continue as previously communicated, and the school has assigned temporary replacements until further notice.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel is a co-educational institution of more than 850 students which is operated under the Catholic Diocese of Wichita. The school said in a release that any specific athletic questions should be directed to John Heise, Dean of Students. Any other questions or concerns should be directed to Chris Bloomer, Principal.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lawrence woman dies after being trapped under her car
- Joplin tornado victims able to recover lost photos
- ‘This Is Us’ tackles race & family
- Much at stake as Supreme Court again weighs the future of the Affordable Care Act
- As cases rise, states say they’ll work with Biden on virus