Kapaun Mt. Carmel announce a change in football program leadership

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic School has announced that a change can be expected for the role of head coach in the 2020 football season.

Rob Knapp, the KMC President, made it public Wednesday that it will search for a new head coach immediately.

The school says Head Coach Dan Adelhardt’s coach contract will not be renewed after he ends his 15th season leading the Crusaders with a record of 81-64.

Though Adelhardt will not be leading the football team as coach in the new season, he will still remain on staff at Kapaun.

Julie Valliere, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Marketing and Communications manager says that the school would like to “thank the coaches for their dedication to the Crusader football program. Valliere also says she, and the school, want to “reassure the Kapaun Mt. Carmel community of our commitment to the legacy of KMC athletics.”