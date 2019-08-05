Kapaun Mt. Carmel Football Moves to Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Wichita will make the Stryker Sports Complex its home football venue for the 2019 football season.

“We are very excited for this opportunity to host our home football games in such a unique and top-notch facility,” said Kapaun Mt. Carmel President Rob Knapp. “We hope the move will allow for an outstanding game experience for our players and fans.”

During this exploratory year, Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s football team will host its five home games and welcome thousands of fans to this premier facility. Tymber Lee, Managing Director of the Sports Forum, which operates Stryker Sports Complex for the City of Wichita, said of the move, “We welcome Kapaun Mt. Carmel with open arms and are eager to see our facility in action for football. The combination of the world-class Stryker complex and the championship legacy of Kapaun Mt. Carmel football will make for some very entertaining Friday nights.”

Stryker Sports Complex is located in northeast Wichita and is finishing up a $22 million upgrade.

The facility has 11 all-sports turf fields and a 112,000 square foot indoor facility. Kapaun Mt. Carmel will be the first football team to utilize Stryker’s championship field and the only such team for the entire 2019 season.

While Kapaun Mt. Carmel has held home games at several area stadiums through the years, Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium has hosted the program since the 1980s.

Crusader Head Coach Dan Adelhardt said, “I am excited about the possibilities of the new venue. This new space will make for an amazing Friday night atmosphere.” This will be Coach Adelhardt’s 15th year as head football coach.