Kapaun Mt. Carmel girls golf wins state championship; Maize Freshman wins individual title

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSHSAA 5A Girls State Golf Tournament was at Carey Park in Hutchinson on Monday and Tuesday.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel dominated as a team winning the team state title with a two-day total of 636, 89 strokes better than second place. They were led by sisters, Katherine (+9) and Meg Tilma (+12) who finished second and third individually over the two days.

The individual title went to 14-year-old Maize High Freshman, Kinslea Jones. Jones finished at +6 over the two rounds, winning by three strokes. Her win was finished off with a final round 72.