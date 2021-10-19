Kapaun Mt. Carmel girls golf wins state championship; Maize Freshman wins individual title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSHSAA 5A Girls State Golf Tournament was at Carey Park in Hutchinson on Monday and Tuesday.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel dominated as a team winning the team state title with a two-day total of 636, 89 strokes better than second place. They were led by sisters, Katherine (+9) and Meg Tilma (+12) who finished second and third individually over the two days.

The individual title went to 14-year-old Maize High Freshman, Kinslea Jones. Jones finished at +6 over the two rounds, winning by three strokes. Her win was finished off with a final round 72.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories