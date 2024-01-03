WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a record-breaking season for the Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders, running back Omari Elias was awarded Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

As a senior, Elias rushed for 3,109 yards and 40 touchdowns. The Crusaders’ season ended with a loss in the state championship to Mill Valley.

“These last few years have been nothing short of a blessing, glad to be able to cap it off with a prestigious award,” Elias posted on X.

At the end of the season, Elias became the Greater Wichita Athletic League’s all-time leading rusher, breaking former Wichita East running back Bryce Brown’s record he set in 2008.

Brown set the record in four years, but it took Elias just three to eclipse it.

Elias’ future now lies in Colorado Springs. He signed his Letter of Intent on Dec. 20 to play for the Air Force Academy.