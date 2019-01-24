Local Sports

KC Chiefs pick up Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have hired Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator, the NFL reports

The announcement comes just over 48 hours following the firing of Bob Sutton. 

Spagnuolo recently served as defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the New York Giants.

Spagnuolo, 59, also coached under Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid when he was in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story, stay with KSN for updates.

