KC Chiefs pick up Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 20: Head coach Steve Spagnuolo of the St. Louis Rams instructs his team on the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks at the Edward Jones Dome on November 20, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) [ + - ] ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 11: Head Coach Andy Reid of the Philadelphia Eagles shakes hands with Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo of the St. Louis Rams after a game at the Edward Jones Dome on September 11, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Eagles defeated the Rams 31-15. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) [ + - ]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have hired Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator, the NFL reports.

The announcement comes just over 48 hours following the firing of Bob Sutton.

Spagnuolo recently served as defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the New York Giants.

Spagnuolo, 59, also coached under Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid when he was in Philadelphia.

