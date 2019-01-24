KC Chiefs pick up Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have hired Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator, the NFL reports.
The announcement comes just over 48 hours following the firing of Bob Sutton.
Spagnuolo recently served as defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the New York Giants.
Spagnuolo, 59, also coached under Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid when he was in Philadelphia.
This is a developing story, stay with KSN for updates.
The #Chiefs are hiring Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator, sources say. The former #Giants DC and interim HC/#Rams HC began his NFL coaching career as an #Eagles assistant under Andy Reid. Now rejoins Big Red in KC.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2019
