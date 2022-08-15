WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The final day of the Off-Season Classic presented by Supplement World was Sunday afternoon at Friends University.

The 32-team double-elimination basketball tournament includes semi-professional players from all over the country as well as Wichita.

The games feature an Elam ending just like The Basketball Tournament, which was held in Wichita in July.

The team to take home the title and the $8,000 grand prize was the KC Elite.

This is the second year of the tourney and the director, Jeff McAnarney says he plans on hosting this for many years to come.

“It’s gone smooth,” explained McAnarney. “There are a few hiccups when you’re playing for $12,000 [tournament purse] and you’re playing with grown men that are semi-pro and pro, but 99 percent of it has gone really smooth and we’re very happy with everything. The final six teams showed up today this Sunday, played six games out and it’s been high-level basketball.”