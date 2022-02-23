WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The quarterfinals of the women’s bracket in the KCAC Tournament had a balanced match up Wednesday night inside the Garvey Center. The five seed Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes advanced with a 76-66 win over the four seed Friends Falcons.

The Coyotes led 37-31 at the halftime break, and outscored the Falcons by four points in the second half to win by 10.

To view a box score from this game, click here.

With the win, Kansas Wesleyan advances to the tournament semifinals and will play Sterling College on Saturday in Sterling. The Warriors defeated McPherson College 88-68 Wednesday night.