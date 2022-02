WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KCAC Tournament play tipped off Monday night. The Friends Falcons advanced on their home floor, and will host again Wednesday night.

Friends opened postseason play with an 80-55 win against Southwestern College.

To view a box score from the game, click here.

Friends will host Kansas Wesleyan Wednesday night in the quarterfinals.

Other KCAC Tournament scores:

Kansas Wesleyan 81, York 51

Bethany 56, Ottawa 51

McPherson 69, Bethel 65