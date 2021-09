WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KCAC volleyball play kicked off Wednesday night, and the Friends University Falcons opened with a conference win over Bethel College snapping a two match losing streak.

The Falcons won in three sets, 25-14, 25-15, and 25-7.

With the win, Friends improved to 8-10 overall and 1-0 in the KCAC.