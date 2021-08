WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Wesleyan volleyball team improved to (4-0) Wednesday night with a 3-1 win at Friends University in a non-conference match-up inside the Garvey Center.

The sets went (23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19) in favor of the Coyotes.

To view a complete schedule for Kansas Wesleyan, click here.

To view a complete schedule for Friends University, click here.