LAWRENCE, Kan.(KSNT) – This year’s Sunflower Showdown for football will be played in prime time.

KU and K-State will meet in Lawrence on Saturday, Nov. 18, in a battle of 7-3 teams. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and air on FS1, the league announced on Saturday.

KU leads the all-time series 65-51-5, but K-State has won the last 14 games against its in-state rival on the football field.

It’s the 113th football Sunflower Showdown, dating back to 1911. The rivalry is the fourth-longest uninterrupted series in FBS history.