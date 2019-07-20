Kids dream big at Kamerion Wimbley’s 4th annual football camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Football has taken Kamerion Wimbley many places over his lifetime.

The 35-year old retired NFL star played for three teams from 2006 to 2014.

A long the way, the former Northwest Grizzly has always made sure to give back to his hometown.

Friday night, Wimbley hosted his 4th annual Wichita Dreams Football Camp at Wichita North High School.

The event brought hundreds of kids, from kindergarten to 12th grade out to learn about the game of football.

“It’s an awesome experience to be able to come back and pour into the youth, and see them get better, there are a lot of coaches and parents out here who I’m familiar with, to see them be out here, year after year, dedicating their time, their energy, their resources into the youth and the future is really an awesome experience,” said Wimbley.

Wimbley enlisted the help of several former and even current NFL players to help put the kids through various drills.

Wichita South alum Kyle Wilson, who now plays linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, enjoyed seeing the passion the kids have for the game.

“Just to see all these kids to have the ambition that they do at a young age like this, you know what I’m saying, already knowing what they want, a lot of these kids saying, oh I want to play in the NFL, I want to play football, it is good to see things like that, because I used to be just like these kids,” said Wilson.

Wimbley graduated from Northwest High School in 2001, before going to play college ball at Florida State.

He was drafted with the 13th pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.