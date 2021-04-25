KJCCC Football: No. 1 Hutchinson stays undefeated with win over No. 3 Garden City

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The No. 1 Hutchinson Community College football teams improved to 4-0 on the season after a 23-7 win over conference rival Garden City Community College Sunday afternoon at Gowans Stadium.

The Blue Dragons held the Broncbusters to 45 points under their season scoring average and 230 yards under their season rushing average as Hutchinson defeated Garden City 23-7.

Hutchinson improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Jayhawk Conference. Garden City falls to 4-1 and 3-1. The Blue Dragons travel to No. 9 Independence at 7 p.m. next Sunday, May 2 in Independence.

Blue Dragon head coach Drew Dallas made Blue Dragon history to become the first Hutchinson football head coach to start his career 4-0.

The Blue Dragons limited Garden City’s potent offense to just seven points and 248 total yards. Hutchinson held the Busters to only 31 yards rushing – the Busters were averaging 261 rush yards per game – and Garden City quarterback Mike Irwin to 217 yards on 22 of 48 passing.

Hutch’s defense pressured Irwin throughout the game with five quarterback sacks – two each from Daishon Folsom and Tre Pinkney – and nine quarterback pressures. The Blue Dragons also had 11 passes broken up and nine total tackles for loss.

The Blue Dragons didn’t force turnover, but held the Busters on downs five times in the game, three times in the fourth quarter. Garden City was 0 of 5 on fourth down.

Folsom led the strong defensive with eight total tackles, five were solo stops, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

The Blue Dragons eclipsed 350 total yards of offense for a fourth-straight game, amassing 353 total yards – 213 rushing yards and 140 yards through the air.

Tre Edwards rushed for a game-high and season-high 157 yards on 21 carries. Anwar Lewis had 65 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.

Quarterback C.J. Ogbonna was just 9 of 20 passing for 140 yards, but threw for two touchdowns to Ivan Thomas. Tyrone Howell had a team-high five catches for 51 yards.

Going with a 25 mph south wind in the opening quarter, the Blue Dragons built a 10-0 lead. Hutchinson took its first drive 35 yards to the Garden City 15, where the march stalled. From there, Alfonso Deleon kicked a 32-yard field goal for a 3-0 Hutchinson lead with 9:30 to play in the first quarter.

The Blue Dragons had another short field on its second possession. This time the Dragons covered all 53 yards when Thomas took an Ogbonna pass on a crossing pattern and powered his way into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown reception. The Dragons lead 10-0 with 5:55 to go in the first quarter.

The Dragons later missed on a couple of scoring chances with two blocked field goals and Garden City cashed in on a Khamran Leborn 8-yard touchdown reception from Irwin to cut the Blue Dragon lead to 10-7 with 9:20 to play in the second quarter.

Hutchinson’s defense held the Busters on downs twice in the second quarter. After the first stop, the Dragons found the end zone again. Thomas caught his second touchdown pass from Ogbonna, leaping high to catch a pass at the Garden 2 as two Buster defenders hit him. Thomas got the ball inside the pylon and Hutchinson led 17-7 with 3:19 to play in the first half.

The Blue Dragons held Garden City to 27 yards in a scoreless third quarter.

Hutchinson put the Busters away with 5:49 to play in the fourth quarter when Lewis got around right end and bolted down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run. The point-after snap was mishandled, but Hutchinson led 23-7.

GAME NOTES – The Blue Dragons are now 39-40 all-time against Garden City, 19-17 at Gowans Stadium. … This is Hutchinson’s fourth 4-0 start since 2010 and ninth 4-0 start in program history. … In addition to going 0 of 5 on fourth down, Garden City was 4 of 17 on third down. … How crazy was the wind on Sunday? Garden City had a minus 24-yard net punt.

