Korleone Young joins Wichita Wizards as assistant coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Wizards hit the practice floor for the first time two weeks ago.

Now, the new semi-pro basketball team is adding a familiar face to its coaching staff.

Former Wichita East High star Korleone Young will be joining the team as an assistant coach in their first season.

Young starred for the blue aces in the mid to late 1990's and was eventually drafted straight out of high school by the Detroit Pistons in the 1998 NBA Draft.

Young says he felt it was a great honor and opportunity to help this next generation of basketball players.

"We actually have some of the best talent that has came out of our city, from Terrance, Gavin, we've got Shemar Acuay that played at Newman, man, we've got phenomenal athletes, and we combine the knowledge that I'm going to bring with that athleticism, the city is in for something big," said Young.

Young was drafted in the 2nd round (40th pick).

He played one season in the NBA for the Pistons and several more overseas.