KSHSAA appeal board meeting discussing ban on fans from middle and high school winter sports

Local Sports

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas State High School Athletics Association

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSHSAA’s board of appeals is discussing a ban on fans from middle and high school winter sports.

The board of appeals is reviewing concerns and will make a recommendation to the association’s board of directors for what to do next.

The decisions is not binding and ultimately, the full board of directors will have to take a second vote on the issue sometime next week.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories