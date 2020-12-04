KSHSAA appeal board meeting discussing ban on fans from middle and high school winter sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSHSAA’s board of appeals is discussing a ban on fans from middle and high school winter sports.
The board of appeals is reviewing concerns and will make a recommendation to the association’s board of directors for what to do next.
The decisions is not binding and ultimately, the full board of directors will have to take a second vote on the issue sometime next week.
