KSHSAA approves alternative sports season

Local Sports

by: KSNT

Posted: / Updated:
TRIPS KSHSAA Kansas State High School Activities Assocation_1556322638568.jpg.jpg

KSN file

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas High School Activities Association has approved an alternative sports season in the spring for schools that do not play sports in the fall. KSHSAA’s executive board approved the vote 45-29.

Click to view alternate fall plan from KSHAA

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories