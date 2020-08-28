KSHSAA approves alternative sports season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas High School Activities Association has approved an alternative sports season in the spring for schools that do not play sports in the fall. KSHSAA’s executive board approved the vote 45-29.
