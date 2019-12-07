KSHSAA Basketball scores from around the state

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW/K-State Athletics) – Kansas State football is bowl-eligible under their first-year head coach Chris Klieman after their first 8-win season since 2016.

“We have a great opportunity that we’ve created for ourselves. We’ve already created the opportunity to get back to a bowl, which is a huge step forward after last year not reaching that," said Blaise Gammon, senior tight end.