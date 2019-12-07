KSHSAA Basketball scores from around the state

BOYS: Andover Central 70 Maize South 49

Bishop Carroll 61 Wichita North 31

Cheney 74 Conway Springs 54

Clearwater 54 Labette County 35

Haven 62 Hutchinson Trinity 60

  Kapaun Mount Carmel 63 Wichita Northwest 53

Nickerson 49 Sedgwick 33

Salina Central 67 Goddard 37

GIRLS: Andover Central 53 Maize South 41

Bishop Carroll 52 Wichita North 27

Cheney 51 Conway Springs 16

   Dodge City 69 Junction City 22

Goddard-Eisenhower 46 Newton 28

Hillsboro 49 Belle Plaine 45

 McPherson 62 Andover 20

Pratt 49 Larned 34

Wichita Northwest 36 Kapaun Mount Carmel 27

Winfield 61 Arkansas City 27

