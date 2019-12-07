KSHSAA Basketball scores from around the state

BOYS: Andover Central 70 Maize South 49
Bishop Carroll 61 Wichita North 31
Cheney 74 Conway Springs 54
Clearwater 54 Labette County 35
Haven 62 Hutchinson Trinity 60
Kapaun Mount Carmel 63 Wichita Northwest 53
Nickerson 49 Sedgwick 33
Salina Central 67 Goddard 37
GIRLS: Andover Central 53 Maize South 41
Bishop Carroll 52 Wichita North 27
Cheney 51 Conway Springs 16
Dodge City 69 Junction City 22
Goddard-Eisenhower 46 Newton 28
Hillsboro 49 Belle Plaine 45
McPherson 62 Andover 20
Pratt 49 Larned 34
Wichita Northwest 36 Kapaun Mount Carmel 27
Winfield 61 Arkansas City 27