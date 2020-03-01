KSHSAA Boys Wrestling State Championship Results

6A Team Scores
|1
|Mill Valley
|161.5
|2
|Topeka-Washburn Rural
|148.0
|3
|Dodge City
|132.0
|4
|Garden City
|124.5
|5
|Derby
|121.5
|6
|Olathe North
|109.0
|7
|Olathe South
|106.5
|8
|Manhattan
|95.0
|9
|Gardner Edgerton
|63.0
|10
|Wichita-West
|58.0
|11
|Olathe Northwest
|47.0
|12
|Junction City
|45.0
|13
|Liberal
|44.0
|14
|Lawrence-Free State
|43.0
|15
|Hutchinson
|42.5
|16
|Haysville-Campus
|41.0
|16
|Wichita-South
|41.0
|18
|Blue Valley
|39.5
|19
|Blue Valley Northwest
|39.0
|20
|Blue Valley West
|29.0
|21
|Lawrence
|28.0
|22
|Wichita-North
|25.0
|23
|Shawnee Mission North
|21.0
|24
|Wichita-Heights
|20.0
|25
|Shawnee Mission East
|16.5
|26
|Olathe West
|14.0
|27
|Wichita-Southeast
|13.0
|28
|Olathe East
|12.0
|28
|Shawnee Mission West
|12.0
|30
|JC Harmon
|10.0
|31
|Blue Valley North
|8.0
|32
|Topeka
|7.0
|33
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|5.0
|34
|Shawnee Mission South
|0.0
|34
|Wichita-East
|0.0
5A Team Scores
|1
|Goddard
|205.0
|2
|OP-Blue Valley Southwest
|171.5
|3
|Maize
|162.5
|4
|Arkansas City
|139.0
|5
|Great Bend
|93.5
|6
|OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
|86.5
|7
|McPherson
|79.0
|8
|Newton
|74.0
|9
|Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|67.5
|10
|Lenexa-St. James Academy
|62.0
|11
|Valley Center
|54.5
|12
|Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
|49.0
|13
|Lansing
|48.0
|14
|Andover
|40.0
|14
|Basehor-Linwood
|40.0
|16
|Salina-Central
|39.5
|17
|Bishop Carroll Catholic
|35.5
|18
|Topeka-Seaman
|32.0
|19
|Hays
|26.0
|20
|Emporia
|25.5
|21
|Wichita-Northwest
|24.5
|22
|KC-F.L. Schlagle
|24.0
|23
|Bonner Springs
|22.0
|23
|Spring Hill
|22.0
|25
|KC-Turner
|21.0
|26
|Maize-South
|18.0
|27
|Leavenworth
|15.0
|28
|Salina-South
|11.0
|29
|Andover-Central
|7.0
|30
|Pittsburg
|6.0
|31
|De Soto
|3.0
|32
|KC-Washington
|0.0
|32
|Topeka-Highland Park
|0.0
4A Team Scores
|Team Scores
|1
|Chanute
|151.0
|2
|Marysville
|94.0
|3
|Andale
|88.5
|4
|Tonganoxie
|73.0
|5
|Holton
|65.0
|6
|KC-Piper
|61.0
|7
|Winfield
|59.5
|8
|Scott Community
|57.0
|9
|Ulysses
|56.5
|10
|Iola
|51.0
|11
|Mulvane
|48.0
|11
|Rose Hill
|48.0
|13
|Paola
|46.0
|14
|Pratt
|45.5
|15
|Augusta
|44.0
|16
|Wellington
|38.0
|17
|El Dorado
|36.0
|18
|Colby
|35.5
|19
|Santa Fe Trail
|35.0
|20
|Clay Center Community
|34.5
|20
|Frontenac
|34.5
|22
|Ottawa
|34.0
|23
|Wamego
|32.0
|24
|Louisburg
|31.0
|25
|Abilene
|30.0
|25
|Burlington
|30.0
|27
|Concordia
|29.0
|28
|Buhler
|25.0
|29
|Fort Scott
|24.0
|29
|LaCygne-Prairie View
|24.0
|31
|Osawatomie
|19.5
|32
|Chapman
|18.0
|32
|Girard
|18.0
|34
|Baldwin
|17.0
|34
|Eudora
|17.0
|34
|Nickerson
|17.0
|37
|Atchison
|16.0
|38
|Lindsborg-Smoky Valley
|15.0
|39
|St. George-Rock Creek
|9.0
|40
|Caney Valley
|8.0
|41
|Coffeyville-Field Kindley
|7.5
|41
|Independence
|7.5
|43
|Garnett-Anderson County
|7.0
|44
|Columbus
|6.0
|44
|Meriden-Jefferson West
|6.0
|46
|Hesston
|3.0
|46
|Hugoton
|3.0
|46
|SM-Bishop Miege
|3.0
|46
|Towanda-Circle
|3.0
|50
|Holcomb
|1.0
|51
|Altamont-Labette County
|0.0
|51
|Clearwater
|0.0
3A/2A/1A Team Scores
|Team Scores
|1
|Norton Community
|120.0
|2
|Hoxie
|113.0
|3
|Belleville-Republic County
|85.5
|4
|Beloit
|75.0
|5
|Larned
|72.0
|6
|Rossville
|69.0
|7
|Hoisington
|68.0
|8
|Osage City
|53.0
|9
|Wathena-Riverside
|52.0
|10
|Goodland
|51.0
|11
|Plainville
|50.0
|12
|Oakley
|48.0
|12
|Phillipsburg
|48.0
|14
|Gypsum-SE Of Saline
|40.0
|15
|Ellsworth
|39.0
|15
|Mound City-Jayhawk Linn
|39.0
|17
|Highland-Doniphan West
|35.0
|18
|Smith Center
|33.0
|19
|Oberlin-DeCatur Community
|32.5
|20
|Eureka
|32.0
|21
|Hill City
|28.5
|22
|Silver Lake
|27.0
|23
|Perry-LeCompton
|26.0
|23
|Sylvan Grove
|26.0
|25
|Wellsville
|25.0
|26
|WaKeeney-Trego Community
|24.0
|27
|Sabetha
|23.0
|28
|Kingman
|22.0
|29
|Russell
|21.5
|30
|Ellis
|21.0
|30
|Whitewter-Remington
|21.0
|32
|Cimarron
|20.0
|33
|Fredonia
|19.0
|33
|Minneapolis
|19.0
|33
|St. Francis
|19.0
|36
|Eskridge-Mission Valley
|17.0
|37
|Halstead
|16.0
|37
|Marion
|16.0
|39
|Humboldt
|15.0
|39
|Leoti-Wichita County
|15.0
|41
|Cherryvale
|12.0
|41
|Garden Plain
|12.0
|43
|Effingham-ACCHS
|11.0
|43
|Riley County
|11.0
|43
|St. Marys
|11.0
|43
|Uniontown
|11.0
|47
|Erie
|10.0
|47
|Hillsboro
|10.0
|47
|Oskaloosa
|10.0
|50
|Atwood-Rawlins County
|9.0
|50
|Wabaunsee
|9.0
|52
|Chase County
|8.5
|53
|Atchison-Maur Hill
|7.0
|53
|Lyons
|7.0
|55
|Canton Galva
|6.0
|56
|Anthony-Harper-Chaparral
|5.0
|57
|Easton-Pleasant Ridge
|4.0
|57
|Rosalia-Flint Hills
|4.0
|59
|Stockton
|3.0
|60
|Lakin
|1.0
|61
|Burden Central
|0.0
|61
|Cheney
|0.0
|61
|Cherokee-Southeast
|0.0
|61
|Council Grove
|0.0
|61
|Douglass
|0.0
|61
|Herington
|0.0
|61
|Leon-Bluestem
|0.0
|61
|Onaga
|0.0