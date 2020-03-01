KSHSAA Boys Wrestling State Championship Results

6A Team Scores

1Mill Valley 161.5
2Topeka-Washburn Rural 148.0
3Dodge City 132.0
4Garden City 124.5
5Derby 121.5
6Olathe North 109.0
7Olathe South 106.5
8Manhattan 95.0
9Gardner Edgerton 63.0
10Wichita-West 58.0
11Olathe Northwest 47.0
12Junction City 45.0
13Liberal 44.0
14Lawrence-Free State 43.0
15Hutchinson 42.5
16Haysville-Campus 41.0
16Wichita-South 41.0
18Blue Valley 39.5
19Blue Valley Northwest 39.0
20Blue Valley West 29.0
21Lawrence 28.0
22Wichita-North 25.0
23Shawnee Mission North 21.0
24Wichita-Heights 20.0
25Shawnee Mission East 16.5
26Olathe West 14.0
27Wichita-Southeast 13.0
28Olathe East 12.0
28Shawnee Mission West 12.0
30JC Harmon 10.0
31Blue Valley North 8.0
32Topeka 7.0
33Shawnee Mission Northwest 5.0
34Shawnee Mission South 0.0
34Wichita-East 0.0

5A Team Scores

1Goddard 205.0
2OP-Blue Valley Southwest 171.5
3Maize 162.5
4Arkansas City 139.0
5Great Bend 93.5
6OP-St. Thomas Aquinas 86.5
7McPherson 79.0
8Newton 74.0
9Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 67.5
10Lenexa-St. James Academy 62.0
11Valley Center 54.5
12Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 49.0
13Lansing 48.0
14Andover 40.0
14Basehor-Linwood 40.0
16Salina-Central 39.5
17Bishop Carroll Catholic 35.5
18Topeka-Seaman 32.0
19Hays 26.0
20Emporia 25.5
21Wichita-Northwest 24.5
22KC-F.L. Schlagle 24.0
23Bonner Springs 22.0
23Spring Hill 22.0
25KC-Turner 21.0
26Maize-South 18.0
27Leavenworth 15.0
28Salina-South 11.0
29Andover-Central 7.0
30Pittsburg 6.0
31De Soto 3.0
32KC-Washington 0.0
32Topeka-Highland Park 0.0

4A Team Scores

Team Scores
1Chanute 151.0
2Marysville 94.0
3Andale 88.5
4Tonganoxie 73.0
5Holton 65.0
6KC-Piper 61.0
7Winfield 59.5
8Scott Community 57.0
9Ulysses 56.5
10Iola 51.0
11Mulvane 48.0
11Rose Hill 48.0
13Paola 46.0
14Pratt 45.5
15Augusta 44.0
16Wellington 38.0
17El Dorado 36.0
18Colby 35.5
19Santa Fe Trail 35.0
20Clay Center Community 34.5
20Frontenac 34.5
22Ottawa 34.0
23Wamego 32.0
24Louisburg 31.0
25Abilene 30.0
25Burlington 30.0
27Concordia  29.0
28Buhler 25.0
29Fort Scott 24.0
29LaCygne-Prairie View 24.0
31Osawatomie 19.5
32Chapman 18.0
32Girard 18.0
34Baldwin 17.0
34Eudora 17.0
34Nickerson 17.0
37Atchison 16.0
38Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 15.0
39St. George-Rock Creek 9.0
40Caney Valley 8.0
41Coffeyville-Field Kindley 7.5
41Independence 7.5
43Garnett-Anderson County 7.0
44Columbus 6.0
44Meriden-Jefferson West 6.0
46Hesston 3.0
46Hugoton 3.0
46SM-Bishop Miege 3.0
46Towanda-Circle 3.0
50Holcomb 1.0
51Altamont-Labette County 0.0
51Clearwater 0.0

3A/2A/1A Team Scores

Team Scores
1Norton Community 120.0
2Hoxie 113.0
3Belleville-Republic County 85.5
4Beloit 75.0
5Larned 72.0
6Rossville 69.0
7Hoisington 68.0
8Osage City 53.0
9Wathena-Riverside 52.0
10Goodland 51.0
11Plainville 50.0
12Oakley 48.0
12Phillipsburg 48.0
14Gypsum-SE Of Saline 40.0
15Ellsworth 39.0
15Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 39.0
17Highland-Doniphan West 35.0
18Smith Center 33.0
19Oberlin-DeCatur Community 32.5
20Eureka 32.0
21Hill City 28.5
22Silver Lake 27.0
23Perry-LeCompton 26.0
23Sylvan Grove 26.0
25Wellsville 25.0
26WaKeeney-Trego Community 24.0
27Sabetha 23.0
28Kingman 22.0
29Russell 21.5
30Ellis 21.0
30Whitewter-Remington 21.0
32Cimarron 20.0
33Fredonia 19.0
33Minneapolis 19.0
33St. Francis 19.0
36Eskridge-Mission Valley 17.0
37Halstead 16.0
37Marion 16.0
39Humboldt 15.0
39Leoti-Wichita County 15.0
41Cherryvale 12.0
41Garden Plain 12.0
43Effingham-ACCHS 11.0
43Riley County 11.0
43St. Marys 11.0
43Uniontown 11.0
47Erie 10.0
47Hillsboro 10.0
47Oskaloosa 10.0
50Atwood-Rawlins County 9.0
50Wabaunsee 9.0
52Chase County 8.5
53Atchison-Maur Hill 7.0
53Lyons 7.0
55Canton Galva 6.0
56Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 5.0
57Easton-Pleasant Ridge 4.0
57Rosalia-Flint Hills 4.0
59Stockton 3.0
60Lakin 1.0
61Burden Central 0.0
61Cheney 0.0
61Cherokee-Southeast 0.0
61Council Grove 0.0
61Douglass 0.0
61Herington 0.0
61Leon-Bluestem 0.0
61Onaga 0.0

