KSHSAA proposes to delay winter sports competition until Jan. 15th

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas High School Activities Association’s Executive Board unanimously approved a proposal to alter the winter sports schedule.

That proposal would push winter sports competition back until January 15.

Right now, teams can still practice until December 23. No contact between coaches, athletes and schools is permitted between December 23-31.

Practices can resume January 1, at this time, but could be pushed back until January 4.

The decision by KSHSAA’s Executive Board will now go to the Board of Directors to approve or deny. They will have a special meeting on Tuesday, November 24 at 1 p.m.

