KSHSAA pushing for 2020 fall sports, dispels rumors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas High School Activities Association is preparing for 2020 fall sports seasons, despite rumors on social media Monday.

KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick dispelled the rumor in a Zoom meeting with local media, saying it is “totally not accurate.”

“All of our efforts at providing best guidance for our schools,” said Faflick.

Due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Faflick says the association is awaiting additional guidance from the Kansas Board of Education. That information is expected to come July 17, such as it is for NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA sports state-wide.

Until then, Faflick is supporting Gov. Laura Kelly’s state-wide mask mandate.

“Once the executive order is provided we’ll be able to provide some guidance to member schools,” said Faflick. “Right now what we’ve shared with our member schools is we support universal masks and it is important for us to take every precaution now to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19, so that we have the best chance possible to resume school, come back to school, with the healthiest student population, staff population possible and we all have a part and responsibility to do that now.”

Faflick said that KSHSAA does not plan to bring spring sports to the fall, an idea other states have publicly discussed. bring spring sports to the fall, like other states are doing.

“Our spring athletes already lost a full season, those kids didn’t have the opportunity to participate at all this past spring,” said Faflick. “If our baseball kids, our track kids, our softball players don’t have the opportunity, our girl soccer kids, our music folks don’t get the opportunity to be a part of a competitive and a performance based season again because fall is at higher risk to be compromised than spring, that would be very damaging.”