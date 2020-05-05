KSHSAA releases summer guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas High School Activities Association has adopted new 2020 summer guidelines. Summer programs will be able to begin on June 1 as long as it’s permitted by each community’s local health authorities and the local school district. All group gathering restrictions and social distancing expectations must be followed.

“Usually we start right before Memorial Day weekend and this year it’s about a week later than typical but it’s going to be different,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick told KSNT News. “What’s different this year is that it’s very sporadic in terms of some areas may be ready to begin and other areas may be restricted and therefore not able yet to participate.”

KSHSAA 2020 Summer Guidelines

When permitted by your community’s local health authorities AND your school district administration, while following all group gathering restrictions and social distancing expectations, school employed coaches may begin their summer programs with their prospective student participants no earlier than June 1. As always, participation by a student in the summer program is voluntary. Similarly, schools may choose what, when, and how often programs are available to their students. The following conditions apply for any summer activity place in a school facility and/or under the guidance of a school employee:

The first calendar week (minimum five days of conditioning) of a summer activity program for any sport is limited to a maximum of three hours of physical activity per student per day. Physical activity includes any warm-up, stretching, conditioning, and weight-lifting activities. Organized competition sanctioned by an outside organization or between students from different schools shall not take place during this time. Beginning the second calendar week (minimum five days of conditioning) of a summer activity program, cumulative physical activity time as defined in #1 should not exceed five hours per student per day. Organized competition sanctioned by an outside organization or between students from different schools shall not take place during this time. Students may begin organized competition under the guidance of their school coaches beginning the third week of a summer activity program. One-week school coach team camps may begin after the ten-day acclimatization period detailed in 1 and 2 above and take place through August 15. Traditional fall school practices begin, and Handbook restrictions resume, on August 17, 2020.

*Additional Guidelines for basketball Basketball coaches may not hold team camp or work with their players between August 3 and August 16 as that time is dedicated to final fall season preparations.

**Additional Guidelines for Football Football must complete three calendar weeks of conditioning (minimum 15 days of conditioning)

a. During the first week, focus on strength and conditioning; limited individual football specific drills are allowed

b. During the second week, strength and conditioning continues; football-related non-contact drills are permitted

c. During the third week, strength and conditioning continues; football-related drills permitted; intra-squad 7 on 7 or 5 on 5 permitted; one-week coaches camp permitted (helmet only) Following conditioning period defined in number 7 and through August 3, the following may be conducted:

a. Coaches working with their athletes in football-related activities

b. 7 on 7 competitions

c. 5 on 5 competitions

d. Coaches one-week team camp (helmet only)

e. Strength and conditioning continues From August 3 through August 15, the following may be conducted:

a. Coaches working with their athletes in football-related activities

b. Coaches one-week team camp (helmet only)

c. Strength and conditioning continues One team vs team camps, including college contact camp, is permitted for this summer; must be conducted by third party; maximum of two days; may be conducted anytime after the 15 day conditioning period until August 15

Rationale – Many students have not had the opportunity to train on a regular basis this spring. A gradual acclimation to physical activity has been shown to lower risk of injury. If summer is delayed, a team camp right before the start of fall practice would probably be beneficial.

These recommendations are based upon an anticipated practice start date of August 17 for fall sports; if there is a delay in the start, the calendar of recommendations may be modified.

LATEST STORIES: