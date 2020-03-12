KSHSAA state basketball continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State High School Athletic Association says the state basketball tournament is proceeding as scheduled with fans.

KSHSAA is urging everyone attending a state basketball tournament to continue to take the proper precautions in preventing illness transmission including proper and frequent handwashing with soap or sanitizer, covering the face when coughing or sneezing and keeping your hands away from your face. Anyone who is feeling sick or suffers from a significant health issue should stay home.

The KSHSAA is continuing to monitor the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) regarding the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation.

All state basketball tournament sites are working diligently and taking additional precautions to provide the safest possible environment for the teams, fans and workers.

