KSHSAA to consider increasing spectators per participant at Jan. 20 meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State High School Athletic Association will have a meeting on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.

On the agenda is a consideration to increase spectators for winter activities beginning January 29 until the end of the winter season this school year.

A maximum of four spectators per participant would be permitted to attend with appropriate social distancing required.

Local districts may choose to have stricter limitations based on seating and health department guidelines.

KSN News will follow this meeting next week.

