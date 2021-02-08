KSN’s ‘The Rush’: Chiefs fall to Bucs in Super Bowl LV; KU out of AP Top 25 for the first time in 12 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar. Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.

Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) failed to become the first repeat champions since Brady’s Patriots in 2003-04.

The Chiefs didn’t gain any momentum, and they made one costly mistake after another.

Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years on Monday, ending the Jayhawks’ record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25.