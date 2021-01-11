KSN’s ‘The Rush’: Chiefs will face the Browns in the playoffs and the Shocks take down Cincinnati

Local Sports

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

The Kansas City Chiefs had to wait until the very last of the six wild-card games played over the weekend to find out who the reigning Super Bowl champions would play in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and its lone first-round bye in Week 16, so that means Patrick Mahomes and most of their stars will have gone 21 days without stepping on the field for a game by the time they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for a spot in the conference championship game.

On Sunday, Wichita State University topped Cincinnati 82-76. Ricky Council IV had a season-high 23 points. Zach Harvey led the Bearcats with 19 points.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories