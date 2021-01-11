KSN’s ‘The Rush’: Chiefs will face the Browns in the playoffs and the Shocks take down Cincinnati

The Kansas City Chiefs had to wait until the very last of the six wild-card games played over the weekend to find out who the reigning Super Bowl champions would play in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and its lone first-round bye in Week 16, so that means Patrick Mahomes and most of their stars will have gone 21 days without stepping on the field for a game by the time they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for a spot in the conference championship game.

On Sunday, Wichita State University topped Cincinnati 82-76. Ricky Council IV had a season-high 23 points. Zach Harvey led the Bearcats with 19 points.