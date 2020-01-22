Breaking News
Crash closes northbound I-235 at Kellogg
KU beats K-State 81-60 in Sunflower Showdown

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) rebounds against Kansas State forward Makol Mawien (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Jayhawks beat the Wildcats 81-60 in the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday.

The teams ended their bitter showdown with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool.

The brawl started moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats’ DaJuan Gordon near mid-court and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks’ big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown.

Kansas native Christian Braun led all scorers with 20 points on the night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

