LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks and the Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats both saw a small dip in the AP Top 25 this week.

Both squads faced off against each other on Tuesday, where KU would get a 90-78 victory, splitting the season series between the two.

KU lost to 11th-ranked Iowa State on Saturday. K-State would fall in a tightly-contested battle against fifth-ranked Texas.

KU went down one spot, going from No. 8 to No. 9, and K-State dropped five spots from No. 7 to No. 12.

The Big 12 continues to be a gauntlet, as 60% of the teams in the conference are ranked in the AP Top 25.