WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The next step to the NFL is here for some University of Kansas (KU) and Kansas State University (K-State) football players, as four Jayhawks and two Wildcats were invited to the NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine is a week-long showcase for athletes to participate in drills in front of and interviews with NFL executives and scouts.

The combine will take place from Feb. 28 to March 6, giving prospects some exposure leading up to the NFL Draft, which will take place in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Jayhawks offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. and linebacker Lonnie Phelps were selected from Kansas.

Four Wildcats were invited, including defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, wide receiver Malik Knowles, running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive back Julius Brents.

Last season, both the Wildcats and Jayhawks saw their seasons end with losses to schools in the Southeastern Conference in bowl games. K-State lost 45-20 to Alabama, while KU lost a heartbreaker in triple overtime to Arkansas, 55-53.