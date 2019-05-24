Kansas forward De Sousa gets year of eligibility back Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 20: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on during practice before the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament on March 20, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. OMAHA, NE - MARCH 25: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates cutting down the net after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 25, 2018. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 31: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after being defeated by the Villanova Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018.(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) [ + - ]

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa will be eligible to play next season after the NCAA's reinstatement committee agreed Friday with an appeal filed by the school.

The NCAA had declared De Sousa ineligible this past season and next season in early February.

The punishment came after De Sousa's named surfaced last summer in an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball. The NCAA found that De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne, had received a $2,500 payment from a "university booster and agent" and agreed to an additional $20,000 payment from the same individual and an Adidas employee for securing his commitment to Kansas.

The school appealed the decision, and the NCAA said it had "determined additional relief was appropriate."

De Sousa declared for next month's NBA draft but said he would return to Kansas if he could play next season.