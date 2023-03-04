LAWRENCE, Kan. — One of the veterans of the men’s basketball defending national champions is up for a national award.

Kansas redshirt junior Jalen Wilson is one of 15 players up for the 2022-23 Wooden Award National Ballot.

Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Wooden Award, joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 points per game, which is 29th nationally, and includes two 30-point performances and 16 games of 20 or more points scored.

The Denton, Texas forward also leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 8.3, and in double-doubles with nine.

He is vying to become the seventh player and fourth Jayhawk in Big 12 history to lead the league in scoring and rebounding.

Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson is also being nominated. The do-it-all forward has propelled them back into the national spotlight.

Johnson is leading the Wildcats with an average of 17.6 points on 52.2% (193-of-370) from the field, including 42.2% (38-of-90) from 3-point range, and 72.5% (103-of-142) from the free throw line, to go with a team-best 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 minutes per game.

He is one of only two players (Kansas’ Wilson) to rank in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding in overall and league-only games.

Voting will take place from March 13 to March 20, and voters consider a player’s entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The finalists for the 2023 Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s will be announced on March 29.