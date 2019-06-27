Landry Shamet receives invite to join Team USA’s Select Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Georges Niang #31 of the Utah Jazz fakes Landry Shamet #20 of the LA Clippers during a 143-137 Clippers win at Staples Center on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A star studded rookie campaign for former Wichita State Shockers guard Landry Shamet has afforded him a chance to play with another team this summer.

Today, it was announced that the Los Angeles Clippers guard received an invite to join Team USA, as part of their Select Team in Las Vegas.

The select team is a group of 10 up-and-coming young players who will have a chance to practice and scrimmage against the Team USA regulars.

Members of the select team have a shot to make the full team if they perform well enough on the court. Anthony Davis was the last member of the Select Team to make the full squad back in 2012.

Shamet, 2019 number one pick Zion Williamson, and others will play for the team in August.