Langston gets past McPherson, 21-20, in inaugural Heartland Classic

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Football was back at Wichita State University, even if it was just for one day.

The first annual Heartland Classic, put on by the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce was held at Cessna Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Langston University and McPherson College took part in the inaugural game.

Tim Whitfield would find his way into the endzone for the Lions late in the first quarter to give Langston a 14-0 lead. Whitfield would finish the day with 15 carries for 57 yards.

However, the Bulldogs would come back thought.

An eight yard pass from Ed Crouch to Ben Nikkel would give the Bulldogs a shot to tie the game.

However, they would be unable to pull of the two point conversion, falling 21-20 to Langston.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories