Langston gets past McPherson, 21-20, in inaugural Heartland Classic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Football was back at Wichita State University, even if it was just for one day.

The first annual Heartland Classic, put on by the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce was held at Cessna Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Langston University and McPherson College took part in the inaugural game.

Tim Whitfield would find his way into the endzone for the Lions late in the first quarter to give Langston a 14-0 lead. Whitfield would finish the day with 15 carries for 57 yards.

However, the Bulldogs would come back thought.

An eight yard pass from Ed Crouch to Ben Nikkel would give the Bulldogs a shot to tie the game.

However, they would be unable to pull of the two point conversion, falling 21-20 to Langston.