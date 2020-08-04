Larks shut out KC All-Stars, 10-0

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (NBC World Series) – The Hays Larks defeated the KCCBA All-Stars by run-rule 10-0 in the opening round of the NBC World Series powered by Evergy. 

The Larks had three players collect a multi-hit game, with Wyatt Divis from UT Arlington only allowing two hits on the mound to earn the shutout victory for Hays. 

After snatching the early 2-0 lead following the first inning, the Larks added another insurance run in the top of the fourth off a sacrifice grounder to make it a three-run game. Hays continued to answer offensively with four runs in the top of the fifth, drawing three bases-loaded walks and scoring another run off a hit by pitch. 

Following two singles in the top of the seventh inning, the Larks scored two more runs off a fielding error to make it a 9-0 game. A double from Max McGuire drove in the 10th run for the Larks, allowing Hays to claim the first round victory in a run-rule. 

The Larks advance to the winners bracket on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in Hutchinson, facing either Lonestar, TX Baseball Club or Houston, TX MVP Prospects. The KCCBA All-Stars will play at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Hutchinson, with its opponent to be determined. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories