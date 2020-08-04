Larks shut out KC All-Stars, 10-0

WICHITA, Kan. (NBC World Series) – The Hays Larks defeated the KCCBA All-Stars by run-rule 10-0 in the opening round of the NBC World Series powered by Evergy.

The Larks had three players collect a multi-hit game, with Wyatt Divis from UT Arlington only allowing two hits on the mound to earn the shutout victory for Hays.

After snatching the early 2-0 lead following the first inning, the Larks added another insurance run in the top of the fourth off a sacrifice grounder to make it a three-run game. Hays continued to answer offensively with four runs in the top of the fifth, drawing three bases-loaded walks and scoring another run off a hit by pitch.

Following two singles in the top of the seventh inning, the Larks scored two more runs off a fielding error to make it a 9-0 game. A double from Max McGuire drove in the 10th run for the Larks, allowing Hays to claim the first round victory in a run-rule.

The Larks advance to the winners bracket on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in Hutchinson, facing either Lonestar, TX Baseball Club or Houston, TX MVP Prospects. The KCCBA All-Stars will play at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Hutchinson, with its opponent to be determined.