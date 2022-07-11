WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is filled with some of the best young boxers in the country for the U.S. Boxing Junior Olympics. And while it is a national tournament, several local athletes are competing.

Day one of the U.S. Boxing Junior Olympics is a busy one for Reno County Boxing Academy.

“Oh man, it’s chaos,” said Reno County Boxing Academy coach Dustin Crabb. “Really, honestly, that’s all I can really say about it. Just with so much going on and having to keep up on all the rings and fighters, it tends to be chaos.”

Coach Dustin Crabb is working with 10 local competitors.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Crabb added. “Just to make sure these kids have just a platform for them to go and showcase their skills and hard work and determination. The discipline, you know?”

Crabb’s competitors include Luis Zuniga and his four siblings.

“It’s cool seeing everyone fight,” explained Zuniga. “It’s my three brothers and my little sister that is fighting. So it’s just good to watch them all fight. It was a fun experience. I’m just ready for next year.”

However, Reno County isn’t the only town with local competitors. Several Wichita athletes are also in the tournament.

Brayan Reartes is from Wichita. He says this tournament is a great experience, regardless of the results.

“To compete in big tournaments like this, it’s hard with the training,” said Reartes. “But if you get the training all right, you’ll get your fighting all good. It helps because there are better people, harder people to go up against, so you get better and better each time you go against them.”