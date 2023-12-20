WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The beginning of the Early Signing Period was on Wednesday, and several athletes in Wichita signed letters of intent to play sports at the next level.

The Air Force Academy is getting two football players from Wichita. Kapaun Mt. Carmel’,’s running back Omari Elias and Bishop Carroll’s quarterback Jackson King.

Bishop Carroll had more signees, too. Offensive lineman Hank Purvis signed to play for the University of Nevada-Las Vegas under first-year coach of the year Barry Odom.

Austin Selenke, a baseball player at Bishop Carroll, will be heading to Iowa Western Community College.

Sofia Wendell will be running at Washburn University, and Brynn Steven is heading to Valparaiso to play tennis.