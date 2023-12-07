WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Shrine Bowl on Thursday announced the assistant coaches for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl that will be played in June 2024.

The assistant coaches are chosen based on the success of their season, as well as eligibility limitations and coach availability, a news release said.

McPherson’s Jace Pavlovich will lead the West, while Wamego’s Weston Moody will lead the East.

Here are the assistant coaches who will be helping:

East:

Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights

Mark Smith – Frontenac

Preston Troyer – Tonganoxie

Shawn Seematter – St. Mary’s Colgan

Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural

West:

Darrin Fisher – Goddard Eisenhower

Dominick Dingle – Wichita Heights

Jeremiah Meeks – Wellington

Mitch Gebhardt – Southeast of Saline

Nicolas Schmidt – Medicine Lodge

Trey Teeter – Holcomb

The annual Kansas Shrine Bowl Player Selection Show will air on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. You can tune in by clicking here.