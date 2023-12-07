WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Shrine Bowl on Thursday announced the assistant coaches for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl that will be played in June 2024.
The assistant coaches are chosen based on the success of their season, as well as eligibility limitations and coach availability, a news release said.
McPherson’s Jace Pavlovich will lead the West, while Wamego’s Weston Moody will lead the East.
Here are the assistant coaches who will be helping:
East:
- Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights
- Mark Smith – Frontenac
- Preston Troyer – Tonganoxie
- Shawn Seematter – St. Mary’s Colgan
- Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural
West:
- Darrin Fisher – Goddard Eisenhower
- Dominick Dingle – Wichita Heights
- Jeremiah Meeks – Wellington
- Mitch Gebhardt – Southeast of Saline
- Nicolas Schmidt – Medicine Lodge
- Trey Teeter – Holcomb
The annual Kansas Shrine Bowl Player Selection Show will air on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. You can tune in by clicking here.