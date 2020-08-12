Local K-State football player prepares to take the field in the spring

LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) – Many teams won’t get to take the field this fall due to concerns about COVID-19. For one player in western Kansas, he is ready to get back to playing the sport he loves as a wildcat.

The Big 12’s announcement couldn’t have come at a better time for Hadley Panzer

Panzer is one of the few high school athletes who got to lace up his cleats and take the field for a final time in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Now, he’s hoping to get back on the field sooner rather than later.

“I was really nervous, and a lot of butterflies going around, but as soon as we got back on the field, it was just like wow, this is, everything seemed normal for the few hours we got to play,” said Hadley Panzer, Kansas State Student-Athlete.

Panzer is ready to feel like that again.

The K-State grey shirt says the Big 12’s announcement to move forward with fall sports will give him that opportunity.

While he doesn’t know what the safety protocols will look like yet, Panzer says he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field.

“That’s what we have to deal with, and we’ll go about it, but I think definitely we need to start playing,” said Panzer.

Panzer will join the football team in the spring as an interior offensive lineman. Until then he is focused on working out and learning plays from home.

“I definitely want to play football, yeah. Whenever that chance comes, I better take the full opportunity of it.” he said.

