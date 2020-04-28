Local state champion wrestler signs virtually

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the coronavirus pandemic is keeping high school seniors from their usual festivities, Wichita South High School is getting creative. Signing has become a virtual experience.

Find out where Malachi Karibo will be wrestling next year! Tune in today at 6pm or join the live link https://t.co/dt0oKjjvnV pic.twitter.com/zshwkxbetS — South Titans AD (@southtitans) April 19, 2020

When Malachi Karibo’s grandmother was transferred to hospice care, his mother reached out to South wrestling coach Brian Westhoff.

“The whole family is here and we don’t know how long,” Westhoff recalled her sharing.

Being able to celebrate Karibo’s accomplishment was something that the coach had been intent on, regardless of the circumstance.

“You don’t get a lot of South High wrestlers who get to go and compete in college and wrestle and get their education paid for, so anytime we can make a big deal of it and show them that we appreciate them and that they are very worthy,” said Westhoff.

Baker wrestling coach Cody Garcia took part in a virtual signing, something that he had never experienced before, as Karibo’s family, friends and the South High community took the time to congratulate him on Zoom.

“It was a good way to make something so good out of a bad situation,” said Karibo. “It’s nice to have all of that support. I was really happy that people were willing to take the time out of their day and out of their lives to do that for me.”

