Maize basketball player Caleb Grill reopens recruitment

Posted: Mar 30, 2019 12:07 AM CDT

Maize Senior Caleb Grill announced on Twitter Friday that he has withdrawn his commitment from South Dakota State and has opened his recruiting options. 

The Jack Rabbits head coach TJ Otzelberger recently left the program to become the head coach at UNLV. At South Dakota State University he led the Jackrabbits to two NCAA Tournaments and one NIT appearance in his three years at the helm.

