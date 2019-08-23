Maize Eagles soar into new season

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Eagle sat comfy for three years with quarterback Caleb Grill in the drivers seat. Grill helped lead the team to a 10-2 record last season.

But now that Grill has graduated, the Eagles will have a new leader guiding the team this season in Camden Jurgensen. All coaches go through the process of players leaving the program, but the Silver lining for head coach Gary Guzman is senior running back Caden Cox still in the mix.

Guzman is looking for Cox and Jurgensen’s connection to mesh like glue.

“With a new quarterback, you want your running back to step up and help carry the load,” says Guzman. “We feel very confident that he can do that for us.”