MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Avery Johnson, one of the top football players in the state of Kansas, was officially named an Elite 11 quarterback on Friday.

Johnson, who is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit on Rivals and 247Sports, was in Los Angeles this past week taking part in the Elite 11 competition, which brings top quarterbacks from around the country to receive one-on-one training in a “highly competitive setting.”

The Maize quarterback found himself in the top 11 out of 20 signal-callers for all three days.

At the end of day one, Johnson was ranked seventh, and by the end of day two was ranked fifth. The final list of quarterbacks did not have a ranking and listed the top 11 quarterbacks in alphabetical order.

Johnson was one of just two quarterbacks who made the list to be uncommitted to a college, joining five-star quarterback Dante Moore from Detroit, Michigan, but is scheduled to make a decision on July 5, according to 247Sports.

According to Rivals, Johnson’s top three schools are Kansas State, Washington, and Oregon.

As a junior, Johnson led the Maize Eagles to a 5A state championship appearance, and threw for 2,550 yards, finding the endzone 20 times, according to 247Sports.

He also accounted for 1,080 yards on the ground, scoring 22 rushing touchdowns in his junior year.

The 2022 Elite 11 Finals took place from June 28 to the 30th and used a combination of drills, junior season film, and Elite 11 coaching staff to determine the top 11 recruits.

Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was an Elite 11 finalist in 2015, but did not make the final cut.

According to the Elite 11 website, 12 of the past 13 quarterbacks to have won the Heisman Trophy have attended the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 Regional. 15 of the top 20 NFL passers in 2019 were also Elite 11 performers.