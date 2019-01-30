Maize South Lady Mavericks remain undefeated, Heights escapes Northwest Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Another week brings another big dose of high school basketball.

Big game tonight was out in Goddard as the Lady Lions played host to Maize South.

Both teams came into tonight 12-0 on the year.

After getting a 50-point win over Mill Valley in the Lady Cat Classic in El Dorado, Maize South was able to get the win Tuesday night, 48-39 over Goddard.

The Maize South boys would follow suit, taking down the Lions 69-31.

Just down the road Eisenhower played host to Valley Center.

The Lady Tigers played first and were able to get by the Lady Hornets, 50-31.

The Tigers would also get by Valley Center tonight, winning 65-56.

In the Greater Wichita Athletic League tonight, Wichita Heights played host to Northwest.

The Falcons would move to 13-2 on the year, as they were able to get past the Grizzlies, 54-46.