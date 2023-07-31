WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Maize South High School Senior has been named Boys Soccer Player of the Year by USA Today.

The district says Vitor Geromel, was selected best out of a field of 25 nominees. He is also the only Kansan selected.

Geromel helped lead the Maize Mavericks to a perfect 21-0 season. In addition, he helped the 5A Mavericks win their first state championship title.

His 42 goals last year set a single-season record and tied the single-season record for assists with 18. Geromel was also named Class 5A Midfielder of the Year.

When not playing for Maize, Geromel plays for Sporting Wichita SC, part of the United Premiere Soccer League.

Geronmel has already committed to play for Clemenson next year but has one more year left at Maize South.