McGinness, Shockers Take Down No. 8 ECU

Senior pitcher Clayton McGinness tossed his first-career complete-game, as the Wichita State baseball team defeated the eighth-ranked ECU Pirates, 3-1, in the second game of a three-game American Athletic Conference series Saturday afternoon, May 11, on Senior Day at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

The victory marked the first win over a top-10 team for the Shockers (23-27, 7-13 American) since 2014, when they downed then No. 9-ranked Cal State Fullerton, 4-2.

McGinness (5-4), a right-hander from Amazonia, Mo., threw 103 pitches and went the full nine innings, allowing one only earned run on five hits, with four strikeouts and only one walk on the way to his fifth triumph on the mound this season.

Junior Jacob Katzfey paced WSU at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a RBI, while Hunter Gibson drove in what proved to be the game-winning run. Redshirt senior Mason O’Brien added a pair of hits in the contest, respectively.

Wichita State fell behind 1-0 after ECU (38-12, 17-3 American) plated a run in the top of the sixth. The deficit didn’t last long though, as WSU was able to plate the tying run in the bottom of the seventh when Jordan Boyer hit a two-out infield single, and Katzfey raced home on a Pirate throwing error.

The Shockers took a 2-1 lead in the eighth after Ross Cadena scored on a pinch-hit single through the left side off the bat of Gibson. Katzfey expanded the advantage to 3-1, hitting an RBI single through the right side, plating Brady Slavens.

The Pirates were led in the batter’s box by infielder Ryder Giles, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

ECU reliever Gavin Williams (1-3) suffered the loss after surrendering two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks in 2/3 of an inning on the bump.

Wichita State is scheduled to play its 2019 home finale against ECU at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 12.