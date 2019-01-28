WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - It has been two weeks since the Wichita Wizards hit the hardwood for their first practice as a team.

The new semi-pro basketball team in Wichita was announced back in October of last year.

Sunday afternoon, the Wizards brought the community out for a Meet and Greet event at the Wichita Sports Forum.

Fans of all ages were able to mingle and even get autographs from the players.

Owner Mark Creed says this event was a great way to get the community involved with the new team.

"Wanted everyone to know a little bit about the players, so, of course our PA announcer gave some information about all the players, where they played and so forth," said Creed. "We are just trying to bring great entertainment to the city and basketball, which is something that Wichita has lacked for a long time," added Creed.

The Wizards will be holding a youth basketball camp on February 16th.

