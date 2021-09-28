Meneley steps down as Friends head football coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –

Friends University Associate VP of Athletics Dr. Rob Ramseyer has announced that Dion Meneley has stepped down from his position as head football coach, effective immediately. Current defensive coordinator Matt Byers will serve as the interim head coach through the end of this season.

“Dion has been a high character, genuine person who has worked hard during his time here,” Ramseyer said. “He strived to cultivate a positive atmosphere for his student-athletes and was a great asset to our athletic department. We wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter and appreciate his time here.”

Meneley was originally hired at Friends as the defensive coordinator for the Falcons in 2017 before being named the head coach in time for the 2017 season opener.

He coached 15 All-KCAC performers last season, while senior defensive lineman Kevin McKenzie received the prestigious KCAC Male Student-Athlete Champion of Character award in 2020.

In the classroom, Meneley’s program featured 12 student-athletes receiving NAIA Scholar-Athlete recognition last season.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to be the head football coach for Friends University over the last 4 1/2 years. Unfortunately, I did not accomplish what I set out to accomplish on the field, but I am very proud of the culture we have built. I have been able to live every day with incredible coaches and players and love each of them very much,” Meneley said.

“I did my best to lead with honesty and integrity and am most proud that everyone involved in the program heard the gospel of Jesus Christ while they were here. I am very thankful to Dr. Carey for giving me the opportunity to lead this program and have developed an incredible relationship with our Associate Vice President of Athletics, Dr. Rob Ramseyer, that will last a lifetime. The people at Friends University have embraced and supported me during my time here and it is time for someone else to lead this program moving forward. The guys in the locker room are exceptional people and players and they will enjoy a tremendous amount of success moving forward.”

A search for a permanent head coach will begin immediately.