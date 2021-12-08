MIAA Basketball: Emporia State takes two games at Newman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As conference play picks up in the MIAA, Emporia State beat Newman in women’s and men’s basketball Wednesday night inside Fugate Gymnasium.

Israel Barnes led the Jets with 23 points in a 75-62 losing effort to Emporia State.

To view a box score from the game click here.

With the loss, Newman drops to 3-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play. Emporia State improves to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.

The Hornets’ women’s basketball team also came away with a win Wednesday night defeating the Jets 71-57.

Wichita’s Tre’Zure Jobe led the Hornets with 24 points in the win. Emporia State is now 6-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

To view a box score, click here.

Newman drops to 2-7 overall and 0-3 in the MIAA.